On the third and final day of the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chungthang and the northern regions of Mangan, 158 tourists were rescued today.

For the last three days, SDM Chungthang Kiran Thatal and his team, Arun Thatal SDPO Chungthang, Ugen Bhutia SHO Chungthang, Sawan Gurung SHO Lachung, officials from Chungthang sub-division office with assistance from Lachung Dzumsa, members of Lachung Hotel Association, and the local public have been handling the evacuation from Chungthang while providing accommodation, food, and other amenities free of cost to the tourists.

The coordination between the teams at Mangan and Chungthang and various points in between efficiently rescued the tourists, who expressed their gratitude to the government officials and the local public.



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In a span of three days, a total of 1447 tourists were rescued and brought to safety.

Hem Kumar Chettri, District Magistrate of Mangan, supervised the entire evacuation process along with SP Mangan Mr Sonam Detchu Bhutia and the administrative team, including Vishu Lama ADM Mangan, Kailash Thapa BDO Mangan, District Disaster Management Authority officials, and officials from the Forest Department, Tourism Department, Motor Vehicle Division, Police Department, GREF, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS), local panchayats, and volunteers.