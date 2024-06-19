The Government of Sikkim has issued a notification restricting the lifespan of government vehicles to 15 years from their year of manufacture or date of initial registration.

This directive, outlined by the Motor Vehicles Division, Transport Department, is expected to lead to the scrapping of approximately 632 vehicles.

The notification references the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways' Gazette issued through several amendments, including GSR 653(E) dated 23 September 2021 and GSR 845(E) dated 24 November 2022. The directive mandates that no transactions will be allowed for government vehicles once they have reached 15 years of age.

Affected vehicles include those under:



- Central Government and its departments

- State/UT Government and departments

- Local Government Institutions such as Municipal Corporations,

- Municipalities, or Panchayats

- State Transport Undertakings established under the Road Transport Corporation Act, 1950 and the Companies Act, 2013- Public Sector Undertakings- Autonomous bodies with the Central and State Governments.



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The notification instructs all concerned departments to submit the necessary documentation for vehicle scrapping through their Head of Department to the Transport Department.

The nodal department for the condemnation and disposal process is outlined in Home Protocol/2014/05 dated 3 November 2014. Failure to comply with these provisions will result in penalties under sections 179, 190, and 192 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (2019).

This order is effective immediately from the date of publication, marking a crucial step towards improving the efficiency and safety of government-operated vehicles in Sikkim.

Earlier this month, the Sikkim state government decided that the life period and validity of permits for luxury vehicles (Z-Series) shall not exceed 12 years and are non-renewable after 12 years.

An AI-based e-challan system will be implemented to monitor these rules from 01.07.2024.

Further, a penalty of Rs 2000/- will be imposed automatically through AI monitoring systems via e-challan for any defaulters.

Meanwhile, a grace period of 24 hours is provided for the deposit of the penalty to avoid double fines.

Luxury taxi vehicle owners with vehicles over 12 years old are requested to convert their vehicles to the private category series immediately to avoid penalties and other legal complications as per the law.