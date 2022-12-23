At least 16 soldiers lost their lives after an Army truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn in North Sikkim's Zeema village on December 23.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu and was en route to Zema when the incident occurred.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

''Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,'' the India Army said in an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2022

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

Also read: Sikkim CM acquiring arms from Assam and Bodoland area to spread terrorism in state, claims former chief minister



