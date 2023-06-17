Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since June 14, officials said.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said.

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas – considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty. Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore.

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As many as 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim, the officials said. The road clearance works will begin once the rain stops, they added.

''On the night of 15 June 2023 and the entire day of 16 June 23, due to the heavy rainfall, the road connecting Singtam – Dikchu – Rangran – Mangan –Chungthang has seen a number of landslides and washing away of the road,'' the statement from PRO, Defence added.

It further said that the damage started at around 6:15 pm on 15 June on either side of Rangarang in Sikkim, when the road was blocked from both sides of the town due to landslides.

''The BRO Project Swastik sent its brave Karamyogis along with their heavy earthmoving equipment immediately on sites to clear the roadblock. These BRO Karamyogis worked in heavy rain in the danger of falling slides and boulders and opened the road for traffic by about 10:00 pm at night,'' it added.