The year 2024 has been a landmark for Sikkim, showcasing significant achievements in diverse sectors. From setting historic milestones in governance to fostering inclusivity and environmental sustainability, the state has emerged as a shining example of progress.

January 2024

Sikkim began the year with political activity gaining momentum. The government focused on addressing the seat reservation issue for Limboo and Tamang communities, which had been a long-standing demand. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reiterated his commitment to resolving this issue and declared that it was a priority for the state government. This announcement set the tone for a politically charged year as the issue is closely tied to the state’s aspirations for social justice and inclusivity.

February 2024

In February, the state assembly discussed crucial governance issues including plans to strengthen local self-governance through panchayats. Meanwhile, the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation issue continued to dominate political discussions with public rallies and debates highlighting the urgency of the matter. This month also saw the CM visiting rural areas to interact with citizens discussing on grassroots development.

March 2024

March witnessed heightened political engagement as opposition parties criticized the government’s pace in addressing key issues like seat reservations and employment. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) raised concerns over transparency in governance sparking debates across political circles. The month also saw the announcement of infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in remote areas.

April 2024

April marked a major milestone as the Sikkim Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to reserve seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities. This historic decision was hailed as a victory for social justice fulfilling a long-pending demand.

Moreover, April was a pivotal month for Sikkim as the state went to the polls for the legislative assembly elections. The elections were closely contested with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and opposition parties engaging in intense campaigns. Key issues such as the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation, employment opportunities and sustainable development dominated the political discourse, making the elections a decisive moment for the state.

The elections witnessed an impressive voter turnout. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his party highlighted their achievements over the past term, including infrastructure development, social welfare schemes and the promotion of organic farming. On the other hand, the opposition, led by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) criticized the government for delays in addressing pressing issues like unemployment and representation for underprivileged communities.

May 2024

On May 16, Sikkim celebrated its State Day with grand events across the state. During the celebrations, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the "Samridha and Sunaulo Sikkim" initiative focusing on sustainable development, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

June 2024

June 2024 was a landmark month for Sikkim, marked by the declaration of the state assembly election results on June 2. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang achieved a resounding victory, winning 31 out of the 32 seats. This landslide win solidified SKM’s position as the dominant political force in Sikkim.

The election results were historic not just in their scale but also in their implications Sikkim politics. The SKM’s victory was seen as a strong endorsement of the government’s performance over the past term including its efforts in infrastructure development, promotion of organic farming and addressing socio-economic challenges. Chief Minister Tamang in his victory speech, expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their faith and pledged to continue working towards the state's prosperity under the banner of “Samridha and Sunaulo Sikkim”.

The opposition, represented primarily by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) faced a crushing defeat securing only one seat. This result highlighted the public’s rejection of their criticism and reinforced the mandate for the SKM to lead with stability and a renewed focus on development.

The SKM’s victory also displayed the party’s ability to connect with the grassroots addressing issues like youth employment, rural development and community empowerment. The decisive win was celebrated across the state with rallies, cultural programs and widespread public participation.

June 2024 thus became a month of celebration and renewed hope for Sikkim as the SKM’s historic mandate promised a brighter future for the Himalayan state.

July 2024

On July 13, Sikkim celebrated Bhanu Jayanti, honoring the Nepali poet Bhanu Bhakta Acharya. The event featured cultural programs and literary discussions, emphasizing Sikkim’s rich heritage. Politically, the month saw discussions on implementing the government’s post-election promises, including new initiatives for rural development and youth employment, keeping the public engaged with governance.



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August 2024

August saw the government addressing pressing issues related to disaster management after heavy rains caused landslides in various parts of the state. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang personally visited affected areas to assess the situation and ensure timely relief measures.

September 2024

The state government announced a policy to encourage investments in tourism and organic farming positioning Sikkim as a hub for sustainable business. The month saw the CM engaging with opposition leaders to discuss ways to ensure bipartisan support for key initiatives.

October 2024

In October, the state launched the Online Site Stability Report Issuance System (OSSRS) to streamline land stability assessments, a critical step towards efficient disaster preparedness. The month also witnessed discussions in the legislative assembly about improving transparency and accountability in governance.

November 2024

The month saw the government encouraging youth engagement in governance with new policies aimed at involving young leaders in decision-making processes. Moreover, Sikkim’s efforts in disaster resilience were showcased at national forums.

December 2024

December brought a positive end to the year as North Sikkim reopened to tourists after months of restoration work following natural disasters. The state focused on reviewing its year-long progress, with the CM reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development.