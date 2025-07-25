Sikkim: 65-year-old arrested for murdering co-worker in Pakyong

Sikkim Police have arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old co-worker in the Pakyong district.

The incident occurred on July 24 in Pakyong Bazaar, where both the accused and the victim worked as construction labourers and shared accommodation.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Chettri, a resident of Namcheypong. According to police officials, Bijay’s head was allegedly smashed with a rock during a violent altercation, leading to his death on the spot.

Initial investigations indicate that personal enmity between the two may have triggered the fatal attack.



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Following the incident, local authorities swiftly apprehended the accused. He has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder.

Police have launched a detailed probe to uncover the exact motive behind the crime.

Further investigation is underway.