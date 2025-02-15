A grand flag hoisting ceremony was held today at the Batasia War Memorial in Darjeeling to inaugurate a 72-foot flag mast, paying homage to the valor and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, particularly the revered Gorkha soldiers.

Organized by the Zila Sainik Board, Darjeeling, with support from the Indian Army, the event symbolized the nation’s enduring gratitude to its defenders. West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest, along with Lieutenant General Zubin A. Minwalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Trishakti Corps, military officials, veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), and state government dignitaries.



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The ceremony began with a solemn wreath-laying at the memorial, followed by the hoisting of the National Flag and the playing of the National Anthem, evoking deep patriotic fervor. The inauguration of the flag mast and the unveiling of the inaugural stone marked a significant tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of India’s soldiers.

Built in 1995, the Batasia War Memorial honors Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army who made the ultimate sacrifice. Surrounded by a landscaped circular garden and a bronze soldier’s statue, it stands as a symbol of valor with the Darjeeling hills and Kanchenjunga range in the background.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony for Veer Naris and awardees, acknowledging the sacrifices of military families.