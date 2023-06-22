Nine ITBP personnel were among 13 people who suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Theng in North Sikkim.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were going on leave when the incident took place, they said.

The vehicle was headed for Chungthang and then to Siliguri, officials said.

Eight people were critically injured in the accident and they have been referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.



Also Read: Sikkim landslide: Administration instructed to release relief package, says state CM Prem Singh Tamang

The remaining five were admitted to an Army hospital.

On the other hand, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 21 visited the land-slide and flood-affected area at Simfok Kunabar, Issangley Khola near Trout farm Uttaray in Maneybong-Dentam constituency of the Gyalshing District and rendered relief to the affected people.

Addressing the issue of discontented areas of Sopakha and around, Tamang said, ''We have plans to have the alternative bifurcation constructing bridges at strategic points for the convenience of the people and houses will be constructed through Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana for those who have lost their houses''.

He also acknowledged the early presence of the Ministers, dignitaries, and the officers of the line departments District, Sub Division, and local administration in addition to the local people at large.

