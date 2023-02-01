Sikkim Additional Advocate General Sudesh Joshi on February 1 resigned from his post amid the controversy over Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on the Sikkimese Nepali community.

In his resignation letter, Joshi said that some false and baseless allegations against him were made on social media.

''Some false, unfounded, and baseless allegations against me are doing rounds in social and electronic media which are absolutely devoid of merit and labeled to paint me in a bad light and to attack the Government. I have always been sincere towards my dearest state of Sikkim and its people. There has never been any professional dereliction of duty on my part,'' Joshi said in his resignation letter.

"I am writing to inform you of my resignation from the post of Additional Advocate General with immediate effect. I will always be grateful to the Govt. of Sikkim for providing me an opportunity to work as Addl. Advocate General of Sikkim," the letter read.

He further said that the judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the matter of Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim Vs. Union of India pronounced on 13th January 2023 has led to some social unrest in the Sikkimese society.

''Under the prevailing situation, my conscience does not allow me to continue as the Addl. Advocate General of the state. Sikkim was, is, and will always remain dearest to me,'' he added.

On January 31, a meeting of the members of the newly formed Citizen Action Party (CAP) was held at Mellidara, Namchi district under the Chairmanship of Ganesh Rai, Chief Coordinator, CAP.

In the meeting, the CAP decided to hold a one-day dharna at the District Court premises in Gangtok on 3rd February 2023 protesting the decision of the Supreme Court's “inadvertent mention of the Sikkimese Nepali community as foreigners”.

The party also decided that it shall submit a memorandum to the Governor of Sikkim regarding the matter.

''A 7-member committee has also been formed by the party to deal with this sit-in which will be chaired by Narendra Adhikari,'' an official statement said.

Also read: Sikkim government to file review petition in Supreme Court over mention of Sikkimese Nepali Community as foreigners