Beena Rai, an advocate and dedicated social activist has announced her foray into the political arena as an independent candidate.

Rai stands dedicated to her conviction that authentic change can only be realized when voices are liberated from the constraints of partisan interests.

Embracing her status as an independent candidate, she pledges to fearlessly advocate for the rights and needs of women unencumbered by the pressures of any political affiliation.



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"At the heart of my campaign lies a steadfast commitment to speak truth to power," said Rai.

"I firmly believe that genuine progress can only be achieved when we prioritize the voices and experiences of those most marginalized, without the influence of party politics.", she added.