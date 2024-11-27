In a meeting held in New Delhi, Sikkim's Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and Fisheries Development, Puran Kumar Gurung, engaged with the Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The discussions focused on enhancing agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable farming practices in Sikkim.

Chauhan assured Gurung of the Union Government’s continued support for Sikkim's farming community. He stated that the meeting would play a pivotal role in uplifting the agriculture sector across the state.

The leaders explored various initiatives aimed at improving the agricultural landscape, including schemes for boosting productivity, promoting organic farming, and ensuring farmers' welfare.



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Both leaders stressed the importance of collaboration between state and central governments to address the challenges faced by farmers and bring about tangible improvements in the sector.

Chauhan reiterated the central government's commitment to providing every possible support to farmers, ensuring they benefit from the latest agricultural technologies and schemes designed to increase their income and improve their livelihoods.

The discussions also highlighted the need for a strategic approach to sustainable farming, focusing on environmentally friendly practices that align with the national agenda for climate change.

