Sikkim Drug User Forum Co-Founder Prashant Sharma, speaking at the State Council on AIDS meeting today, highlighted the alarming rise of HIV/AIDS across the nation, while noting that Sikkim has been relatively fortunate so far.

However, he cautioned that a 2019 Ministry of Social Justice survey reveals that Sikkim ranks among the top five states in India for drug abuse and usage, indicating a troubling trend.

Sharma said that there is a need for robust prevention, care, and support strategies to combat this escalating issue. He pointed out that the enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985 (NDPS Act) has been inadequate in Sikkim, leading to a persistent drug abuse crisis. “I urge the government to a develop a comprehensive law and policies that are the best practices that gains international recognition for its effective in addressing the health and other social welfare needs of people who use drugs or people with drug use disorder in state,” Sharma said.



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Drawing comparisons to Portugal, which saw a 50% reduction in HIV and hepatitis infections after decriminalizing drug use and implementing scientific, community-centred policies, Sharma stressed the importance of reforming drug laws in Sikkim. He said, “If we can adopt a policy that is evidence-based and recognizes the realities of our community, we could significantly alter the landscape of drug abuse in Sikkim.”

Sharma further urged the state government and health department to offer support to those who travel long distances for treatment, noting that healthcare is a state responsibility that must be prioritized to safeguard the wellbeing of residents.

In response to these pressing concerns, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang assured all necessary help and support from the government and said that the administration is committed to addressing the challenges of drug abuse and HIV in the state.