In a major administrative reshuffle, the Government of Sikkim has appointed several key individuals to high-ranking advisory and official posts, granting them responsibilities crucial to the state's governance.

According to notifications issued by the Home Department, these appointments come into immediate effect under the Sikkim State Public Services Act, 2006, and the Sikkim State Legislators’ Appointment to Different Authorities Act, 2006.

Prominent among the appointees is Kunga Nima Lepcha, who has been designated as Advisor to the Chief Minister, along with Sonam G. Kaleon, Bishnu Kumar Sharma, and Shri Rohit Gurung.

They will be joined by T.N. Dhakal and former minister Phuchung Bhutia, all of whom serve as advisors to the chief minister. In addition to these appointments, Jacob Khaling has been named Political Secretary to the Chief Minister for Press and Publicity Affairs, while C.P. Sharma has been appointed as Advisor to the Education Department. M.P. Subba and Bikash Basnet will also serve as Political Secretaries to the Chief Minister, overseeing political affairs.

Further appointments include MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, who has been selected as Advisor to the Forest and Environment Department, a role that comes with significant responsibilities in environmental conservation and resource management.



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Sonam Palzor Bhutia, Shri Karma Subba, and Shri Yougan Tamang have also been appointed as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, overseeing political and press affairs.

The state government also has honoured distinguished individuals such as Dr. Mahendra P. Lama, who has been appointed as Emeritus, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister, while Sunil Saraogi will take on the role of OSD to the Chief Minister, stationed in New Delhi, to handle key state affairs at the national level.

All appointees will enjoy the protocol and facilities equivalent to those of a Cabinet Minister, as outlined in earlier government notifications. These appointments are viewed as strategic, aligning experienced and capable individuals with the state's development goals.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the individuals on their recent appointments. I am confident that they will continue to make a positive impact, and I look forward to the exciting contributions they will make in this new chapter of their professional journey. Wishing them great success as they take on these new responsibilities."