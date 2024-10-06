Armed men stormed Orange Village Resort in Ranipool on October 1st, helping a guest, Gaurav Mangla, escape without paying Rs 56 lakh in dues, while threatening the resort's staff. The incident, which took place in between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM, has led the police to register a case under serious criminal charges.

According to the FIR filed by the resort owner, Roshan Raj Shrestha, Mangla had organized an event at the Big Bull Casino from September 16 to 19, 2024. Despite assurances that the outstanding amount would be settled after he reached Delhi, Shrestha insisted on clearing the dues before Mangla's departure.

Armed men identified as Manohar, Dimpo, and others arrived at the resort brandishing pistols. They escorted Mangla out of the premises without making any payment and threatened the security personnel who tried to stop them, warning that more armed men outside were ready to kill anyone obstructing their escape.

Ranipool Police have registered a case under Sections 25(1)(a), 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and sections of the BNSS, 2023. The investigation is ongoing, with police collecting statements, documents and digital evidence.

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