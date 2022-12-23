The Indian army on December 23 revealed the name of soldiers killed in an accident after their truck met with an accident in Sikkim's Zeema village.

The truck skidded down a steep slope during a sharp turn in North Sikkim's Zeema village following the 16 soldiers who lost their lives while four soldiers were injured severely.

''The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu and was en route to Zema when the incident occurred.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

''Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,'' the Indian Army said in an official statement.

Upon hearing about the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

''Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' PM Modi tweeted.

Rajnath Singh while condoling the loss of lives, too prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for its service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Singh wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Here is the list of soldiers who lost their lives:

Naib Subedar Onkar Singh (285 Med Regiment)

Naik Vaisakh S (221 FD Regiment)

Lance/Naik (DMT) Manoj Kumar (1871 FD Regiment)

Naik Pramod Kumar Singh (221 FD Regiment)

Subedar Guman Singh (8 Rajasthan Rifles)

L/Hav Arvind Kumar (8 Rajasthan Rifles)

N/Sub Chandan Kumar Mishra (285 MD Regiment)

L/N Bhupendra Singh (25 GDR)

Naik Shyam Singh Yadav (25 GDR)

Naik Lokesh Kumar (25 GDR)

L/Naik Somvir Singh (113 Engg)

Sepoy Sukha Ram (26 Mech)

L/Hav Gopinath Makur (26 Mech)

Hav Ravinder Thapa (26 Mech)

MT Drr Hav Charan Singh (26 Mech)

GDR Vikash (25 GDRS).

Also read: Sikkim: 16 soldiers killed after Army vehicle meets with accident near Zeema village