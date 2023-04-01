An Army truck skidded off the road and fell into the Teesta River in Mangan district, Sikkim around 11.30 am on April 1.

The mishap took place while the vehicle was travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok.

As per army officials, the driver and one passenger were in the truck, however, the passenger managed to jump out but sustained injuries.

Also Read: Sikkim: Border Roads Organisation rescues 10,000 tourists in March this year

Currently, the injured is being treated in Military Hospital. As per reports, the driver went into the water with the vehicle.

Search for the driver and recovery of the vehicle is ongoing. The cause of the accident is being ascertained.

Army divers have been deployed to assist in rescue and search operations.

SP Kalimpong and civilian divers and rafters are also assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

Army and civilian recovery cranes are assisting in pulling vehicles out of water.