Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has rescued over ten thousand tourists and three thousand vehicles in Sikkim in March this year, said an official statement on March 29.

The statement said that March marks the beginning of the tourist season in Sikkim. However, this year has been different in Sikkim as compared to previous

years, as December and January did not see much rain and snowfall.

''In the month of March alone, the Karamyogis of Project Swastik of BRO assisted more than 10,000 tourists and over 3000 vehicles that had got stuck in various places of North and East Sikkim such as Nathu La Pass, Harbhajan Baba Mandir, Tsongmo (Changgu) Lake, Zuluk, Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake, Zero Point and Valley of Flowers,'' the statement added.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures in this month remained as much as 5 to 10 degrees below normal as compared to previous years in the state.

''The State received over 147 mm of rain in the first 20 days of March as against the normal rain of 87 mm, which is almost 70 per cent more than normal. While the lower regions received heavy and unprecedented rains, there was excessive snowfall in the higher reaches in North and East Sikkim during the same time, much more than normal for this month in the year,'' the statement said.

It further said that this record-breaking rain and snow resulted in a large number or landslides, snow slides, avalanches, road disruptions, and blockages across various parts of Sikkim.

''While North and East Sikkim remain the hearts of tourism, other parts of Sikkim also suffered heavily due to these road disruptions. Various tourists and their vehicles or taxis, who were visiting Sikkim for the beauty of Spring, got stranded in these land and snow slides,'' it said.

As per the statement, BRO was present, even in the remotest places, to help these people out.

''Project Swastik of this organization has been developing and maintaining roads in Sikkim since 1960 and even now, they are the ones who are looked up to for any assistance in situations like what Sikkim saw this month. With their teams spread all over the state, they, have always been the first to assist in case of any road disruptions,'' the statement avowed.

BRO said that these daring Karamyogis of BRO go about their work of quick and fast opening of the roads by clearing the land/ snow slides and removal of ice/ sleet from the roads in a very professional manner, adding, ''But this month saw a different characteristic of the Karamyogi, wherein the humanitarian aspect of the uniformed soldier of BRO was coming to the forefront''.

''While the major force was busy opening roads all day around, a separate team was dedicated to providing comfort to these stranded tourists. These BRO Karamyogis came forward and provided food and shelter to the tourists and taxi operators when they were stuck in extremely cold areas in heavy snow and rain including looking after them and organizing their overnight stay on various occasions, invariably at remote places, away from their places of stay,'' it added.

The tourists who were looked after by the BRO had all praises for the Karamyogis of BRO, the BRO said.

''This motivated workforce, under the able leadership of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads, works quietly during the day as well as night to keep the places and people connected in the remotest areas of our country, living up to their motto “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” meaning Everything is Achievable through Hard Work,'' the BRO added.

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