The Tenth Assembly of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly convened on February 12 for its Seventh Session (Part-III) and witnessed a historic moment as the Education Department introduced seven bills aimed at establishing new universities in the state.

In the legislative domain, a total of seven bills were tabled for consideration. Notably, the Education Department, under Kunga Nima Lepcha presented a diverse range of bills aimed at boosting the state's educational infrastructure. Among these were bills proposing the establishment of Orchid University, Gurukul Vidhyapeeth University, Matrix Skilltech University, Duke International University, Sikkim Medical Science University, Management and Information Technology University, and Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology.



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Furthermore, the assembly witnessed legislative proposals concerning other crucial sectors. The Transport Department led by Minister M. N. Sherpa, sought to introduce the Sikkim Enlistment of Constructional Machineries and Equipments Bill, 2024, highlighting the government's focus on infrastructural development.

Additionally, in a bid to ensure the welfare of its members, the assembly discussed amendments to bills related to pension and medical allowances for legislative members, along with proposals for civil court reforms and town planning.

On the financial front, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, presented the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The session also witnessed the presentation of various reports, including the Annual Report of the Sikkim State Food Commission and the Annual Report of the State Pollution Control Board-Sikkim.