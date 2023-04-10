The proceeding during a special assembly was disrupted amid an altercation on April 10.

As per sources, SDF President and former CM Pawan Chamling tried to interrupt the CM's clarification by saying misleading the house.

Meanwhile, Pawan Chamling asked for the Point of Order. Earlier, clauses 4 and 5 in the recently passed Finance Act.

On the other hand, Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim to move the Government Resolution No. 2 of 2023, "Clarification of clause (iv) and clause (v) of section 10 (26AAA) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 as inserted by Finance Act, 2023 (No. 8 of 2023)" for the consideration of House.

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A special assembly session was held in Sikkim in relation to public concerns and allegations rising over the Union Finance Bill 2023 wherein the Sikkimese definition under Income Tax Act 1961 has been expanded with an amendment.

Sikkim Kranti Morcha spokesperson Jacob Khaling while speaking over the issue mentioned that the Union Finance Bill was as per the Supreme Court judgment and is specific for only income tax exemption to the old settlers.

Khaling further stated that the bill does not weaken or demolish the Sikkim subjects as they do not fall under the bill. “The Sikkim subject certificates are fully protected and effective and would remain so”, added Khaling.

Earlier, after hearing the concerns, the Union Finance Minister categorically stated,'' The finance bill amendment is only for the income tax purposes as per the Supreme Court order and in no way impinges upon the Definition of Sikkimese''.