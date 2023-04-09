Joint Action Committee (JAC) on April 9 announced a Janata Curfew in the wake of violence at Singtam where some unidentified miscreants attacked JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally.

The council has also requested the people of Sikkim to stay inside their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, JAC Vice President, Passang Sherpa, alleged that law and order is absent in the state and it has become a lawless state.

''We tried to protest in a democratic way but the way police and the administration is facilitating the goons to attack common citizens. Now, it has become very dangerous and it has also raised questions about the safety of the Sikkimese people. Law and order are absent and it is complete lawlessness in Sikkim. Considering the safety of our people, we have called for a Janta curfew. We request the entire people of Sikkim to stay inside their homes,'' he added.

Commenting on Sapkota's health, Sherpa said that he is currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is undergoing treatment.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the arrest of seven people in connection with the violence, he demanded to arrest of 150 plus people who were involved in the violence and charged them under IPC 302.

''We also came to know that seven people have been arrested. Our demand is that they have to arrest all 150-plus people involved in the violence. It's a clear case of an attempt to murder but they have just registered cases putting some other sections instead of murder sections. Two cases have been filed and one is on JAC while the other one is against the culprits,'' he said.

Sikkim Police so far arrested seven persons in connection to Singtam violence on April 8 where some unidentified miscreants attacked the Joint Action Committee (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally.

Also read: Sikkim: Seven persons including councillor arrested in connection to Singtam violence