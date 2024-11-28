Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) conducted an Awareness cum Educational Programme on Drug Addiction and Substance Abuse at STC SAI Namchi, aiming to educate youth about the dangers of substance abuse and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The event brought together notable attendees, including G.P. Sharma, Joint Director of the Education Department; Dr. Meesho Chhetri from the Health and Wellness Department; Dhauti Bhutia, NYK representative; B.S. Malik, NYK APA; and Stephan Tawuthansanga, STC-SAI Football Coach.

Guest speakers included representatives from the Health OST Department, SAI STC Archery Assistant Coach, and Nikheal Chhetri, State Spokesperson and Press Head of Yes Foundation Sikkim.



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The programme opened with Dhauti Bhutia emphasizing the devastating impacts of drug addiction. Dr. Meesho Chhetri followed with an informative talk outlining preventive strategies for substance abuse.

G.P. Sharma highlighted the role of education in combating addiction and underscored the importance of spreading awareness across the district.

Moreover, B.S. Malik provided updates on NYK’s current and future projects designed to engage the youth in community betterment activities. Inspiring anecdotes were shared by Stephan Tawuthansanga, who recounted athletes overcoming adversities and commended NYK for its initiative.