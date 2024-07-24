The Sikkim Urban Development department has been awarded Performance Recognition for Access to Financial Inclusion and Street Vendors Empowerment (PRAISE-2023-24) Award for outstanding performance under PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) Scheme.

Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang announced that he met Minister UDD Shri Bhoj Raj Rai and MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa at his official residence this morning.

They were joined by Secretary UDD M.T Sherpa and Mission Director Jigmee Bhutia.



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Sikkim has been awarded the Second Rank among Hilly and North Eastern States in the PM SVANidhi 'PRAISE' Awards 2023-24.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs Shri Manohar Lall Khattar at a ceremony held at the Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on July 18, 2024.

CM Tamang congratulated the department for their hard work and dedication and encouraged them to continue their efforts for further success.