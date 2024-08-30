All block development officers in Sikkim will also perform the duties of executive magistrate, an official notification said.

It said the state government is pleased to appoint block development officers as executive magistrates to perform specific functions such as swearing or affirmation of affidavits under section 333 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,

The notifications issued on August 22 said that BDOs would issue backward class certificates, income certificates, property certificates, no landed property certificates, etc.

These executive magistrates will be subjected to the control and direction of the District Magistrate and other authorities as specified by law.



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