The Senior Men’s team of Sikkim registered yet another victory in Ranji Trophy, defeating Mizoram by 4 Wickets today at SICA Cricket Ground, Rangpo, Sikkim on December 30.

Sikkimese batsman Nilesh Lamichaney scored his first century in the Ranji Trophy (First Class) match against Mizoram at SICA Ground, Rangpo.

He scored 108 runs and has been awarded Man of the Match. Notably, Lamichaney is also the first player from Sikkim to score a Century on the home ground.

Earlier, there were speculations that Sikkim won't be able to host the Ranji matches following the failure in completing the relevant infrastructure required for the tournament on time.

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However, as per reports, when the BCCI manager for cricket operations, Anant Datar, inspected the infrastructure and facilities, was impressed with the recently-developed facilities at the SICA cricket ground at Mining, about 35 km away from the state capital Gangtok.

''It gives us immense pleasure to officially announce that BCCI has approved SICA ground as the venue for the first ever Ranji Trophy match to be hosted in Sikkim starting from December 13,'' State Cricket Association added in a statement.

This time Sikkim locked its locks horns with Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh at home in the Ranji Trophy matches.

