Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 30 headed "The Administration at the Doorstep" in Chujachen Constituency, under Pakyong District where he met with common masses and heard their problems.

The meeting also had the presence of MLA Bishnu Khatiwara, MLA K B Rai, Former MLA Bikram Pradhan, Zilla Panchayats, Ward Panchayats, Secretary-CM Office SD Dhakal, DC Pakyong, SP Pakyong, ADC Pakyong, ADC Development, SDM Rongli, BDO Rhenock, Regu and Pakyong, HoDs of line department, Officials from Chief Minister’s office along with Police personnel.

The day commenced with a briefing by the CM, wherein, he mentioned that the 11-hour-long public meeting shall involve the execution of varied public works including appointments to Government services and medical assistance to ailing patients.

The public meeting reportedly witnessed a huge gathering of the masses wherein the chief minister attended various public works.

Besides this, medical assistance through the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme to 45 ailing patients from Dalapchen was also released.

Likewise, the CM informed that he shall further meet the public of Rhenock on 08th January 2023, followed by Gnathang- Machong on 12th January 2023.

The meet was organized in a systemic way for public convenience and hassle-free services help desk was provided by the volunteers.

Earlier, in the first hour, the CM as well attended a weeklong Srimad Bhagwat Puran at Kingston, Rhenock.

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