Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has restructured the former "Woman & Child Development Department" into the "Woman, Child, Senior Citizen & Person with Disability Welfare Department," marking a historic first in India.

The announcement was made during the closing day of the Maghey Sankranti Mela at Jorethang Playground, on January 21.

This initiative reflects the CM's commitment to inclusive governance, compassion, and addressing the diverse needs of all citizens, with an enhanced budget allocated to the department.



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For the first time in Sikkim's history, the Makar Sankranti Mela was inaugurated by the Governor and concluded by the chief minister.

CM Tamang said, "This year’s Mela is historic because, in the past, such events rarely saw the participation of the Governor. But today, we stand together, celebrating our culture and our shared history."

The Mela, which began on January 14, brought a wave of opportunities to the Jorethang community.

The event allowed local residents to set up stalls, launch new businesses, and benefit from the tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors. "This is not just an entertainment event; it is a mela of opportunities," he said.

The event helped foster a sense of community and provided a platform for local artists, entrepreneurs, and businesses to thrive.