India's football icon Bhaichung Bhutia is likely to join the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front party soon.

As per sources, Bhutia is likely to join on September 22 which is also the birthday of SDF chief Pawan Chamling wherein the party has planned a mega event.

Meanwhile, many other political leaders will also be expected to join the SDF.

Further, it will be interesting to see whether Bhaichung Bhutia will merge his Hamro Sikkim party or not.



Also Read: Sikkim: HSP supports inclusion of Lepcha language in eight schedule

Bhaichung Bhutia presently holds the post of president of his own Hamro Sikkim party.

Earlier in July, the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) extended its support to the long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Lepcha language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

In a press release, the HSP stated, "Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) strongly believes that every language spoken by the diverse communities of Sikkim deserves the utmost respect and recognition."

The 8th Schedule lists the 22 official languages of India. The Lepcha language is spoken by over 100,000 people in Sikkim, West Bengal, and Darjeeling. UNESCO has listed the Lepcha language as an endangered language. It is a unique and endangered language that deserves to be protected and promoted.