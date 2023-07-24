The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) extended its support to the long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Lepcha language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

In a press release, the HSP stated, "Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) strongly believes that every language spoken by the diverse communities of Sikkim deserves the utmost respect and recognition."

The 8th Schedule lists the 22 official languages of India. The Lepcha language is spoken by over 100,000 people in Sikkim, West Bengal, and Darjeeling. UNESCO has listed the Lepcha language as an endangered language. It is a unique and endangered language that deserves to be protected and promoted.



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It is to be mentioned here that the schedule is to be discussed in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament and this bill will be a moment of pride for every Sikkimese, according to HSP.

"In light of this, we urge all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Sikkim to extend their support to the "Inclusion of Lepcha Language in 8th Schedule Bill." Furthermore, we call upon the Sikkim government to pass a resolution wholeheartedly endorsing the "Inclusion of Lepcha Language in 8th Schedule Bill" and promptly convey its support to the central government. Such a unified effort will reflect our commitment to preserving the diverse linguistic heritage of Sikkim and ensure that all languages are treated with the respect they deserve," mentioned the party release.