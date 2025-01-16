As Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood, the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has issued a strong appeal to the state government, urging it to address pressing issues to secure the future of the state.

The committee has called for the presentation of a comprehensive White Paper titled "Sikkim: Then and Now—50 Years of Progress and Challenges," as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The proposed document would critically examine Sikkim's fiscal health, demographic shifts, and political developments over the past five decades, providing a transparent assessment of the state’s journey and challenges ahead.

Key Concerns Highlighted by SIBLAC:

Fiscal Health

SIBLAC has raised concerns about rising debt, income disparity, and financial sustainability, calling for a detailed analysis of economic policies and their long-term implications.



Also Read: Sikkim: Gangtok district administrative centre unveils advanced systems and facilities to streamline public service delivery

Population Influx and Indigenous Identity

The committee has called for protective measures to safeguard indigenous rights, particularly in employment, resource allocation, and cultural preservation, amid concerns about the growing impact of population influx on Sikkimese identity.

Constitutional Safeguards

Alarmed by the erosion of constitutional protections, SIBLAC demands action to prevent illegal land transfers to outsiders and ensure the preservation of the state’s unique identity.

Unresolved Legislative and Social Issues

The committee has demanded:

Restoration of seat reservations in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA).

Recognition of old settlers.

Scheduled Tribe status for certain communities.

A detailed action report on corruption cases, including alleged scams related to lotteries, the State Bank of Sikkim, and COVID funds.



Resource Allocation and Development



SIBLAC has questioned whether the state’s infrastructure growth aligns with the funds received from the central government, calling for an honest evaluation of development progress.

Rising Corruption and Crime

The committee highlighted the increase in corruption and drug-related crimes since Sikkim’s merger with India, emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Endorsement and Unity Appeal

SIBLAC has backed BJP Sikkim President D.R. Thapa’s opposition to the Gorkha National Congress's demand for unification, reaffirming its stance on preserving Sikkim's distinct identity.

The committee urged the government to present a transparent report addressing these concerns during the Golden Jubilee celebrations and called on the Chief Minister to prioritize heritage protection and sustainable development.

Encouraging unity among Sikkimese citizens, SIBLAC emphasized the need for a responsible, forward-thinking approach to ensure a secure and inclusive future for the state, with Sikkim's unique identity at the core of all policymaking efforts.