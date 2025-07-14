Sikkim bids farewell to Padma Shri GS Lama, lyricist of beloved state song

Sikkim mourns the passing of Padma Shri G.S. Lama, fondly known as Sanu Lama, a revered figure whose contributions to the cultural and social life of the state left an indelible mark.

Lama, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 86, is widely remembered as the lyricist of Sikkim’s beloved national song, "Jaha Bugcha Teesta Rangeet, Jaha Kanchenzonga..."

In an obituary message issued on July 14, tribal leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia, along with Chewang Rinzing Lepcha, on behalf of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), expressed profound grief over Lama’s demise. The message celebrated him as a “multifaceted son of Sikkim” — an accomplished engineer, poet, lyricist, social worker, and a gentle human being.



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“His timeless lyrics remain the emotional anthem of Sikkim, sung with pride in schools and gatherings, uniting generations,” SIBLAC noted.

Born on June 15, 1939, G.S. Lama was not only a cultural icon but also played a significant role in Sikkim’s development through his engineering and social work. His humility, compassion, and dedication endeared him to people across communities.

SIBLAC extended condolences to Lama’s family and admirers, stating, “May future generations remember him with the deepest respect and affection.”