Sikkim BJP chief reviews Majhitar railway project, assures timely completion

BJP State President Dr. D.R. Thapa, accompanied by party executives, visited Majhitar Railway Station in Rangpo today to review the ongoing railway project.

During the visit, the delegation held a detailed meeting with Joint General Manager P.K. Sagar, who briefed them on the current progress and future plans of the project.

Dr. Thapa assured full local support to expedite the work, underscoring the project’s significance for enhancing Sikkim’s connectivity, tourism, and trade.



Also Read: Sikkim child rights panel holds high-level meet after viral video of minor’s torture

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure development for the state’s economic growth, he pledged to address local challenges and ensure timely completion through collaborative efforts between authorities and stakeholders.

The visit reflects the BJP’s continued commitment to boosting infrastructure and promoting projects that strengthen Sikkim’s economic and developmental landscape.