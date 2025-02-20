The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Pradesh has lauded Sikkim Police for their swift and efficient operation leading to the arrest of Samson Tamang in Bodhgaya, Bihar, on February 19, following a 13-day manhunt over alleged hate remarks.

In a press release issued on February 20, BJP Sikkim expressed its gratitude to the police team led by SDPO Tashi Chopel Bhutia, along with Investigating Officer PI DP Limboo, PI Naresh Chhetri, and SI Taman R. Gurung, for their relentless efforts. The party also acknowledged the crucial role of Bihar Police (Gaya District) in facilitating the operation.

The statement highlighted the law enforcement team’s effective use of technical surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated search efforts across multiple states. BJP Sikkim emphasized that the successful capture of Tamang underscores the commitment of Sikkim Police to upholding justice and maintaining communal harmony.

Further, the party extended its appreciation to all agencies involved, including the Government of Sikkim and Bihar Police, for their collaborative efforts in ensuring prompt action.



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