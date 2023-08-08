Sikkim unit of BJP strongly condemned the excessive use of force by the police on peaceful protestors during a recent demonstration demanding a proper probe over the death of Student Leader Padam Gurung at Namchi.

"The unwarranted lathi charge against innocent citizens exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble is deeply troubling and goes against the principles of democracy and human rights," said Dr Kamal Adhikari, Spokesperson said in a release.

The BJP also alleged that the peaceful protest, which sought to advocate for the failure of SIT (Investigation Team) over student leader and SRC President Padam Gurung's death case was met with unnecessary aggression by law enforcement, resulting in injuries and distress among the protestors.

The release also stated that BJ stands firmly in solidarity with those who were affected and demands an immediate investigation into the incident to hold the responsible authorities accountable for their actions.



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"BJP SIKKIM calls upon the government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. We also urge the government to implement necessary reforms in policing practices to ensure the protection of citizens' rights while upholding the rule of law.

We stand with the peaceful protestors and their commitment to positive change and social justice. We call on all citizens to unite and support one another in fostering a society where freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are valued and protected," the release added.

BJP President DR Thapa had earlier requested for judicial team enquiry over the case where the government just created an eyewash with a retired judge one-man committee.

Now BJP SIKKIM Demands CBI's enquiry into the case for fair investigation if failed by the government BJP SIKKIM shall hit the road with all party rallies for justice for the deceased family.



