A mega rally taken out in Sikkim’s Namchi town on August 7 demanding justice for student leader Padam Gurung turned violent as police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters pelted stones on police teams with the later resorting to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Namchi town.

It is to be mentioned here that, in a mysterious incident, a 21-year-old student and President of the Students

Representative Council (SRC) at Namchi Government College was found dead in the Kazitar area of Sikkim on June 27 night.

After 40 days of the incident and a series of High-Level police committees and judicial committee investigations, people are not convinced by the follow-ups from the administration and took out a rally demanding justice for the deceased.

Also read : Sikkim: Locals take out rally against alleged murder of student leader, demands justice

The rally was participated by people from all backgrounds including civil society members and members from political parties.

During the initial phase of the rally, today saw some tussle between the protestor and police regarding the permission for the rally route.

Justice for Late Padam Gurung echoed during the rally.

Bhaichung Bhutia from the Hamro Sikkim party, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha from the SDF party, and Passang Sherap, a social and political activist also took part in today's rally.

Watch the complete video here:-