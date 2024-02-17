A delegation from BJP Sikkim, led by State President D.R. Thapa, attends a two-day National Council in New Delhi.

The event aims to strategize for the forthcoming General Elections.

The convention witnessed the gracious presence of PM Shri Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Former National Presidents and esteemed leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Sikkim, under the leadership of State President D.R. Thapa, attending a 2 day National Council at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.



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The two-day event, will convene party leaders and members from across the nation to deliberate on crucial election strategies and chart a roadmap for the forthcoming General Elections.

The BJP's agenda and strengthening democratic principles, the Sikkim delegation is set to actively engage in discussions, contribute insights, and collaborate with fellow party members to formulate the unique needs and aspirations of the state.