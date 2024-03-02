In a debate during the final day of the assembly session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded transparency from the government regarding the sale of shares in Sikkim Urja Limited, formerly known as Teesta Urja Limited to Greenco.

BJP President and MLA DR Thapa spearheaded the discussion pressing for clarity on the decision-making process preceding the share transaction.

During the exchange, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang responded to the inquiries, citing the financial strain of Sikkim Urja Limited, which had accrued a burden of 300 to 400 crore rupees, including loan interests. The Chief Minister defended the government's actions, stating that the decision to offload shares to Greenco was prompted by the company's financial predicament. Furthermore, he highlighted that the sale was in accordance with the rights of the existing second-highest shareholder. Chief Minister Tamang assured the assembly that a white paper on the Greenco case would be issued soon.



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Earlier on March 1, DR Thapa sounded the alarm over the escalating unemployment crisis in the region.

Thapa pointed to the proliferation of substandard universities as a primary driver behind the surge in joblessness.

Highlighting the detrimental impact of inadequate universities on Sikkim's workforce, Thapa emphasized the absence of University Grants Commission (UGC) affiliated institutions in the state.

He expressed concern over the prevalence of universities that prioritize degree conferral over imparting substantial knowledge or education, urging the government to prioritize the establishment of reputable, UGC-accredited universities.

"The current state of unemployment in Sikkim can largely be attributed to the influx of subpar universities," remarked Thapa.