The BJP Sikkim Election Management Committee (EMC) conducted a meeting at the City Office in Gangtok.

The meeting was led by EMC Convenor, Karma P Bhutia, and witnessed the attendance of Co-convenor, Dinesh Chandra Nepal, General Secretaries Shri Bharat Dulal and Arjun Rai, and other party and Morcha Executives, District Presidents, and members.

During the meeting, the EMC finalized the management team and assigned responsibilities across various divisions of the committee to ensure the smooth functioning of the Election Campaign.

This step was taken to organize and highlight the efforts of the BJP Sikkim team in preparation for the upcoming elections.



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The assigned responsibilities aim to ensure efficient coordination and execution of campaign strategies across different regions of Sikkim.

By establishing a dedicated management team, the BJP Sikkim aims to effectively address the needs and concerns of the voters and promote its goal for the state's development.

The committee members are committed to working actively to gather support for the party and connect with voters to communicate the BJP's agenda and policies.

Through strategic planning and coordinated efforts, the BJP Sikkim Election Management Committee is ready to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming elections and secure an authority for positive change in Sikkim.