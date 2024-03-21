A crucial meeting was held by the BJP Election Management Committee in Sikkim on March 21.

The meeting was chaired by Karma P Bhutia which aimed to provide guidance on filing nominations and managing election expenditures.

Members including the District In-charge of Gangtok, PW Rinzing, Spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa, and District President Sonam Gyamtso Pulger, along with BJP Party Executives, attended the meeting.

The discussion focused on ensuring candidates understand the procedures and regulations of filing nominations and election expenditures.

The importance of transparency and adherence to legal guidelines throughout the electoral process was emphasized.

Candidates were briefed on rules and regulations concerning the submission of nomination papers.

The nomination filing process and management of election expenditures are being conducted online this time.

Detailed instructions were given regarding the management of election expenses, stressing the importance of accurate record-keeping and compliance with expenditure limits set by electoral authorities.

The BJP Election Management Committee reiterated its commitment to navigate the complexities of the electoral process while upholding principles of integrity and accountability.