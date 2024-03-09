BJP Sikkim have expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent announcement of 55,000 crore funds for the development of Northeast India including Sikkim under the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme.

PM virtually laid foundation stones for 32 projects and inaugurated 22 projects for Sikkim during a programme in Itanagar.

The programme, held in Itanagar, witnessed a significant focus on enhancing development initiatives across Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.



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The allocated funds will be directed towards various sectors including rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil, and other developments.

BJP Sikkim acknowledges the significant role of such initiatives in fostering growth and prosperity in the region.

The commitment shown by the central government towards the development of Northeast India and BJP Sikkim stands in full support of these efforts aimed at transforming the region.