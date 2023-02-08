Sikkim BJP President and MLA DR Thapa maintained that the “issue is not over yet” as there is yet to be clarity on the “Sikkimese” word.

Further, the MLA blames the State government for not taking this issue on serious note.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said, "As the state government was not taking any initiative on the issue, hence I approach the Central government on February 5."

On the otherhand, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court of India for their understanding of the sentiments of the people of Sikkim and for resolving the matter instantly.

Apex Court deleted all the references to Nepali of Sikkimese origin as foreigners and/or migrants in its Judgment dated January 13, 2023.

Also Read: Sikkim: SC agrees to remove remark describing Sikkimese-Nepalese as people of "foreign origin"

It also clarified that the Judgment did not touch upon Article 371F of the Constitution of India which grants special status to Sikkim. This will be a historic achievement for Sikkim.

Earlier on February 8, Supreme Court agreed to remove the remark describing Sikkimese-Nepalese as people of "foreign origin" from the judgment in " Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim vs Union of India".

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna stated this while hearing a review petition filed by the Central Government.

As per reports, the bench said, "We will remove the remark “persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like the Nepalese” from the judgment.