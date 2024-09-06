BJP Sikkim State President DR Thapa joined a dinner hosted by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia last evening, September 5.

The exclusive dinner gathering brought together eminent personalities from Sikkim Sandhya Gurung (Boxing Coach), Nirmal Chettri (Footballer), Saradha Sharma (Presiden, Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association), Priyanka Tamang (Radio Jockey), providing a platform for meaningful discussions on the state's development.

During the engagement, Thapa seized the opportunity to bring to the forefront several pressing issues affecting Sikkim's growth. He emphasized the deplorable condition of National Highway 10, the state's primary connectivity artery, and urged for immediate attention to improve the infrastructure.



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As the NH 10 was severely damaged by the Teesta Flood last year, Thapa urged the Minister to find advanced alternatives to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for the state of Sikkim.

Furthermore, Thapa highlighted the vast potential of Sikkim's tourism sector, which serves as the primary source of employment generation for the state. He requested the Union Minister explore new avenues for tourism development, seeking to leverage Sikkim's unique cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.

Eminent personalities also shared their experience in their respective fields and also extended suggestions to improve further.

The Minister also solicited feedback from the esteemed guests, seeking valuable insights on unlocking Sikkim's development potential.

Later in a separate engagement, the State President also discussed organizational matters and pressing issues aligning their efforts to strengthen the party's presence in Sikkim.

The minister is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim and is scheduled to attend a review meeting with the state government.