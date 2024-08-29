Sikkim BJP leader Tseten Tashi took to Facebook on Thursday to share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest directive to his ministerial colleagues, encapsulated in a four-point mantra: "Perform, Reform, Transform, Inform."

Tashi stated the significance of this mantra as a guiding principle for the Modi government’s ongoing and future initiatives.

Tashi wrote, "Article 371F - Your Protection, Our Guarantee! - Modi ji," stating the government's assurance to uphold Sikkim’s special constitutional protections.

During a marathon meeting at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, Prime Minister Modi addressed his Cabinet for over 40 minutes, reviewing the government’s performance and outlining expectations. Sources revealed that Modi urged his ministers to work tirelessly, emphasizing the need for effective communication and public engagement through social media.



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The Prime Minister also tasked his ministers with highlighting ten major decisions of their ministries as the government approaches 100 days in office. Additionally, he announced that welfare schemes reaching their 10-year milestone under his leadership would be celebrated on September 5.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba presented 73 key decisions made during the first 85 days of Modi’s third term, with special focus on improvements in health, education, and infrastructure.