On the sixth day of the nomination process for the upcoming Bye-Election 2024 in the 07-Soreng Chakung Assembly Constituency, Prem Bahadur Bhandari filed his nomination as the candidate for the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Bhandari submitted his papers at the office of Returning Officer Dhiraj Subedi.

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) schedule, the final day for submitting nominations is October 25, 2024. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 28, with candidates allowed to withdraw their nominations until October 30.

The 07-Soreng Chakung constituency is gearing up for the elections, with key political parties actively participating in the nomination process.

Also Read: Sikkim issues new guidelines for government functions