BJP state president DR Thapa and Leader of the House Narendra Kumar Subba called on the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi - 17 A Akbar road to discuss matters of concern pertaining to our state - Sikkim and Defence matters associated with it.

Highlights of the pertinent matters discussed are as under:

He laid emphasis on the fact that there should be more job opportunities for Sikkimese youth in Armed Forces and hence more recruitment rallies and preparatory help for young defence aspirants will be provided.

•The fact that Sikkimese by virtue of being indigenous Himalayan people are adept to terrains and activities in which the Army functions makes them fit candidates for defence services was laid great emphasis on.

•Our state, Sikkim is clutched in the grapples of an unemployment crisis and at such a juncture motivating the youth & creating more job opportunities in the Armed Forces will be a saving grace for many & will also in turn give the nation, the credible candidates/soldiers it deserves.

Also Read: Sikkim: SKM lashes out at Hamro Sikkim Party chief, says do not misuse Padma Shri title for political mileage

• It was also discussed & asserted strongly that more jobs will be available to local youth on a contractual basis with GREF & BRO which are always actively working in the state. This will again in turn utilise the capabilities of our deserving youth & give them a chance at employment.

Sikkim’s beauty which lies hidden and unexplored in Border regions of the state due to a lack of accessibility and awareness of tourists will be now brought to the limelight. Border village tourism & their stewards, the local villagers will get a chance at a better life & warning if their villages are uplifted & brought to the forefront as primal tourist destinations. The same will be implemented in order to bring about the necessary dynamic modifications in the tourism and employment model of the state.

The aim is to channelise the endless potential of our state and its deserving youth who have been denied opportunities & jobs so far towards a brighter, safer and secure future.