In a two-day special assembly session held on November 2, Upper Burtuk Legislator and Sikkim BJP President, Dr Thapa, raised serious concerns and questions regarding the calamity that struck the state on the intervening night of October 3 and 4 respectively. The calamity caused severe devastation and loss of life and properties.

Dr Thapa, while offering his condolences to the victims of the disaster, questioned whether the incident was the result of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), a cloud burst, or a weak dam. He couldn't help but wonder whether the disaster was merely an act of nature or a reflection of leadership failure. "Is the calamity a calamity or is it a leader's failure?" he asked.

Expressing his opinion, Dr Thapa pointed out what he believes to be government shortcomings. He stated that the tragedy could have been avoided, considering the numerous warnings from researchers and organizations regarding the potential risks. He further called for an evaluation of whether the dam safety guidelines were adhered to, suggesting that this might have prevented the disaster.



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Thapa added, "The departed souls will not rest in peace until the real reason for the calamity is ascertained." His sentiment was shared by many, as the uncertainty surrounding the event has left families of victims and survivors searching for closure.

One key aspect of the calamity that Dr. Thapa stated was the confusion over the timing of the disaster and the dissemination of information. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reported the GLOF occurring at 10.40 pm, while the Chief Minister indicated it happened at 1.40 am. Dr. Thapa called on the government to clarify this inconsistency, stating, "It's not a time to place blame. We should all work together to find out the actual reason so that we can take remedial steps in the future."

Dr Thapa proposed a proactive approach to address the ongoing crisis. He suggested leading a delegation to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The goal of the visit would be to provide a detailed appraisal of the situation and seek assistance in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts. Dr Thapa assured that the Sikkim BJP is ready to support this initiative.