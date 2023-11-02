The controversial death case of student leader Padam Gurung has taken an unexpected turn as it is now officially classified as an accidental death.

This revelation has led to the suspension of Sidharth Subba, the investigating officer, and a show-cause notice issued to SP Manish Kumar Verma for alleged supervisory failure in the case.

The recent turn of events comes after a judicial inquiry conducted by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, the Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, submitted its findings. The inquiry was established by the State Government to investigate the unnatural death of Padam Gurung, who was a Student Representative Council (SRC) member at Sikkim Government College, Kamrang in Namchi District.



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The inquiry report, consisting of two comprehensive briefcases filled with findings, was presented to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, at his official residence in Mintokgang.

In the meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak and Secretary of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Suraj Chettri, Justice Jain handed over the conclusive report on the unnatural death of Padam Gurung. The student leader's death sparked controversy and public interest, leading to the formation of the one-man judicial commission to unravel the circumstances surrounding his demise.