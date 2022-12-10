Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 10 alleged corruption in installing crash barriers along Jawahar Lal Nehru Road as funds for the same were withdrawn but the barriers were not installed.

As per I K Rasaily of BJP who is also a panchayat president for 51 Kyangosla Panchayat Unit, the party also wrote a letter to the department concerned but no satisfactory reply was received.

''We have also written a letter to the concerned department seeking information regarding non-execution of BADP-sanctioned work on site but they failed,'' he added.

He further said that during the year 2019-20 the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim has conveyed the approval of "Crash Barrier along JN Road from 3rd Mile to 17th Mile, East Sikkim" amounting to the tune of Rs 50 lakh under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) projects.

''The above-sanctioned work falls under the 51-Kynognosia, Gram Panchayat Units, East District, 29-Kabi Lungchuk Constituency. In this regard, the undersigned has been telephonically informed by the Social Audit, ITBP that the above-mentioned sanctioned work was done departmentally, however, the same is supposed to be tendered by the G P U up to 1 crore,'' he claimed.

''ITBP has requested the undersigned to sign in the prescribed formats. Being the Panchayat President of the G P U, I was amazed that how I failed to see such things. Further, I thoroughly enquired on the matter and got to know that the work has not been executed on site and the road solely comes under BRO jurisdiction and the NOC has not been obtained,'' he added.

Similarly, BJP Spokesperson Raju Giri shared, "There were mass tree feeling in Kanchanjunga National Park area and we are doubtful that this was done illegally and forest officers are also involved and for the same, we have also written letter a to the secretary to the forest and we are waiting for response''.

"We are taking this further and we will lodge an FIR after obtaining documentation,'' Giri added.

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