Sikkim: BJP team visits STNM hospital, dispels job regularisation confusion

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by senior leader Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, visited STNM Hospital on Thursday to address growing concerns among hospital staff over the job regularisation process.

The visit followed complaints by several employees who were reportedly anxious over rumours suggesting that political recommendations or higher-level references were necessary for their jobs to be regularised. The BJP team engaged in discussions with affected staff and hospital authorities to understand the root of the confusion.

After reviewing the matter, the delegation clarified that no political or external recommendation is needed for regularisation under Sikkim government rules. They cited an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP) about a year ago, which clearly states that regularisation must occur strictly in accordance with the Sikkim Services Rules.



Also Read: Sikkim joins key northeast dialogue on sustainable mining in Guwahati

"The process is rule-based and transparent. Employees should not feel compelled to seek political backing or face anxiety over misinformation," a BJP team member stated during the visit.

The team emphasised the need for clear communication from concerned departments to prevent such misunderstandings. They warned that a lack of proper information could lead to exploitation and unnecessary stress among staff.

The clarification is expected to bring relief to hospital employees and reinforce confidence in the state’s administrative procedures.