The Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party is set to field 32 candidates in all constituencies for the upcoming state Assembly election.



Dr. Kamal Adhikari, Spokesperson said the Sikkim chapter of Bharatiya Janta Party will field their candidate in all the 32 constituencies in their own strength and is also confident of winning all the seats without any alliance.

Meanwhile, a high-level team from the Sikkim chapter of BJP led by the Chief Advisor met Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at Rajbhawan and demanded a CBI inquiry on the mysterious Padam Gurung death case which has created turmoil in the state.



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The BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum which reads, "We implore you to consider the demands of the citizens for a CBI inquiry into the matter. Given the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation, an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation could help restore public confidence in the investigative process. We also request your good self to intervene and provide necessary security measures and safety to all the witnesses, especially to the three female students who as per social media are key leads to the death case."

"We believe that your intervention in this matter would go a long way in upholding the principles of justice, democracy, and human rights in our beloved state of Sikkim. Your leadership has the potential to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, ensuring that justice is served and faith is restored in our institutions," the memorandum added.