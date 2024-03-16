Passang Gyali Sherpa has been named as the State Spokesperson for the Sikkim BJP unit.

Alongside this, Sonam Gyatso Sherpa has been appointed as the State Co-convenor, Intellectual Cell.

In addition, Sangay Gyatso Bhutia has been assigned the role of Vice President ST Morcha.

Meanwhile, Girish Chandra Rai, a recent addition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been named as the Special Invitee in the State Executive of Sikkim.



Also Read: Sikkim: BJP's Girish Chandra Rai assigned as special invitee in state executive and Melli Constituency incharge

The announcement was made with immediate effect. Rai, who previously served as a minister, has also been assigned additional duties as In charge of the Melli Constituency located in the Namchi District.

In a letter, the state BJP president DR Thapa wrote, "Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim is pleased to appoint Girish Chandra Rai (Former Minister) as the Special Invitee in the State Executive with immediate effects. Further, Shri Rai is hereby entrusted with the additional responsibility as the Incharge of Melli Constituency under Namchi District. We congratulate him for the new assignments & responsibilities and also wish him success in his future endeavour."

